Mozambique electoral court to proclaim poll results on Dec 23

Mozambique’s Constitutional Council is on Monday set to confirm the results of general elections held in October, according to a statement late Wednesday.The council is expected to pronounce its decision on whether the results announced by the National Elections Commission (CNE) in October are valid or not.

Results announced by CNE saw the governing Frelimo getting 73.6 percent of the votes while President Filipe Nyusi was re-elected for a second term as president with 73 percent of the vote.

The proclamation is set for the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre in Maputo where political parties and other interested parties are invited to be present.

There can be no appeal against the decision of the Constitutional Council as it has the final say on election results.

The council has already set 15 January as the date for the inauguration of Nyusi for his second and last term in office.

This was a departure from tradition when the council would only set the inauguration date after validating the election results.

Once sworn in, Nyusi will be able to name the new government thus completing Mozambique’s electoral process.