Mozambique, eSwatini ink technology, education MoU

The governments of Mozambique and Eswatini have agreed to cooperate in the fields of science and technology, higher education and vocational training, APA can report on Sunday.A Memorudum of Understanding was formalised late on Saturday in Maputo by the Mozambican Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education, Jorge Nambiu, and the Minister of Information, Communications and Technology of Eswatini, Dumisani Ndlangamandla.

Under the MoU, according to Nhambiu, the two governments will collaborate in five priority areas, featuring cyber security and research in indigenous plants.

“We already have here a centre, specialized in researching indigenous plants. The end aim is to learn how to use existing knowledge on plants to improve our health. We are also going to work in partnership in the areas of science, engineering and technology” Nhambiu told a media briefing after the signing ceremony.

He added: “This is because in our priorities, we have the issue of empowering girls in the field of engineering. The people of Eswatini have advanced more in terms of policy and we are trying to follow-suit. Also in terms of science and technology parks, they came to buy the idea from us. But now, they are more ahead of us. So, this was good enough for us to understand that we have to speed up. In addition, we are going to work in the area of cyber security.”