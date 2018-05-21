Mozambique, EU, UNICEF partner to combat malnutrition

The Mozambican government has partnered with the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to implement a programme to combat chronic malnutrition in the provinces of Zambézia and Nampula.In a joint statement on Monday, the EU and UNICEF said the programme is expected to benefit over 570,000 children under two years of age in the two regions by providing them with essential nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene services.

The programme is budgeted at €29.14 million, of which the EU contributed with €22.2 million and UNICEF provided a further €6.95 million.

Planned interventions and outcomes are aligned at the national level with Mozambique’s Five-Year Plan, the Multi-sectoral Action Plan for the Reduction of Chronic Malnutrition in Mozambique and the National Rural Water and Sanitation Programme.

They are also aligned with Mozambique’s Health Sector Strategic Plan, the Health Promotion Strategy (2015-2019) and the Social Change and Behaviour for the Prevention of Malnutrition (2015-2019).

“We are confident that this support will increase mobilization and political commitment to nutrition,” said Geert Anckaert, head of the Good Governance and Social Sectors Section at the EU.

Chronic malnutrition is blamed for undermining Mozambique’s economic development.