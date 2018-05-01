Mozambique: FAO gves €500, 000 to anti-logging campaign

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is to provide up to €500,000 for actions that contribute to reducing illegal logging in Mozambique.A statement by FAO on Tuesday says the amount will also serve to strengthen trade in legal forest products.

“Illegal logging is a relevant challenge for the establishment and maintenance of efficient markets and sustainable logging practices in a global economy that increasingly requires timely and sustainable guarantees of timber production” the statement adds.

With this amount, it is intended to combat illegal practices in the timber sector that have contributed to the increase of environmental damage particularly in forest degradation, but also in the loss of revenue for the government, affecting the development of the industry.

The amount will be channeled to government institutions, civil society organizations and the private sector to reduce illegal logging and strengthen trade in legal forest products through better forest governance, the FAO says.

Illegal logging in Mozambique has been a common practice that has damaged the state’s forest covers.

Mozambique has lost $540 million in illegal logging over the last ten years.