Mozambique floats tender for design of Mpanda Nkuwa power project

Mozambique´s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy on Monday launched an international tender to select a consultancy firm to assist in the design of legal and financing documents for the US$2.3-billion Mphanda Nkuwa Hydroelectric Project.The ministry said in a statement that the selected consultancy firm would work closely with Mpanda Nkuwa’s Hydroelectric Project Implementation Office, which was created in February.

“The company to be selected will also have to provide all necessary assistance to enable the updating of the technical studies identified as critical and for the selection of the strategic partner to join the state-owned power utility Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) and the Cahora Bassa Hydroelectric Plant (HCB) in the development of project infrastructure,” the ministry said.

The Mpanda Nkuwa dam will be built about 60 kilometres downstream from the major Cahora Bassa Dam, and project promoters hope the new dam will help attract energy-intensive industries to Mozambique.

The Export-Import Bank of China is financing the construction of the dam.

The proposed Mpanda Nkuwa power project is expected to produce 1,350 megawatts.

While some of the electricity would be used to power Mozambique, the surplus will be exported to other countries in the Southern African Development Community that are battling power shortages.