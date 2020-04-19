Mozambique food prices drop after pre-lockdown frenzy

Prices of basic commodities have gone down drastically after the initial panic-buying frenzy triggered by President Filipe Nyusi’s announcement early this month of a state of emergency to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.Prices of most foodstuffs spiked in the aftermath of the 30-day state of emergency announcement in early April as consumers cleared shelves of food items.

However, a survey by APA on Sunday revealed that prices of some foodstuffs, especially perishables like vegetables, have plummeted.

At the country’s main Zimpeto Wholesale Market in the capital Maputo, a pocket of potatoes, which was selling at an average of US$10 in early April, is now going for as little as US$3.

Similarly, a 10-kilogramme pocket of onions now costs US$1, down from US$11 at the beginning of the month.

Traders attribute the slump in prices to lack of customers.

“People do not have money now and do not come to the market due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government,” potato seller Abílio Dimande told APA.

Another trader Maria Simbine said the drop is due to a glut of farm produce from South Africa.

“In the coming days, prices may fall deeply,” she warned.

Mozambique imports most of its foodstuff from neighbouring South Africa.