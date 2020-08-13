International › APA

Mozambique forces kill 59 insurgents in Cabo Delgado

Published on 13.08.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

At least 59 armed insurgents were killed in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in battles with the country’s defence forces during the past week, APA learnt here on Thursday.In a statement, the Defence and Security Forces of Mozambique (FDS) said the terrorists were killed during an encounter with government forces in the district of Mocimboa da Praia.

In addition to the human casualties, the government troops also destroyed six camps and other assets owned by the terrorists in the district, FDS said.

The terrorists are alleged to have been attempting to occupy the district when the encounter with government troops occurred.

Mozambique has experienced a wave of armed attacks in Cabo Delgado province since October 2017 and these have escalated significantly since January 2020, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without adequate access to food, water, sanitation or any basic services.

More than 200,000 people have been internally displaced in the oil-rich province where armed groups have been attacking government installations and civilians.

