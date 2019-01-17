Mozambique: Four South African tourists reported missing

Four South African tourists have been reported missing on what is called the Portuguese island off the Mozambican capital Maputo while bathing, and a fifth was rescued alive on Thursday, APA can report.Maputo city council said in a media statement that the incident occurred late on Wednesday, and among the missing are two men and two women.

“The group departed from the city of Maputo on a boat from the Nautical School and took a break for meals on the Island of Inhaca.

“The missing are part of a group of eight South African tourists”, according to the statement.

Teams with representatives of several government entities are involved in the searches, which a helicopter belonging to a private individual has joined.

With its picture-postcard Indian Ocean beaches, the Island off Mozambique’s seaside capital has un-spoilt coral reefs and laid-back southern African charm.

Mozambique has been slowly putting its civil war past behind it and emerging as an attractive, albeit slightly chaotic, tourist destination.