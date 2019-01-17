International › APA

Mozambique: Four South African tourists reported missing

Published on 17.01.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

Four South African tourists have been reported missing on what is called the Portuguese island off the Mozambican capital Maputo while bathing, and a fifth was rescued alive on Thursday, APA can report.Maputo city council said in a media statement that the incident occurred late on Wednesday, and among the missing are two men and two women.

“The group departed from the city of Maputo on a boat from the Nautical School and took a break for meals on the Island of Inhaca.

“The missing are part of a group of eight South African tourists”, according to the statement.

Teams with representatives of several government entities are involved in the searches, which a helicopter belonging to a private individual has joined.

With its picture-postcard Indian Ocean beaches, the Island off Mozambique’s seaside capital has un-spoilt coral reefs and laid-back southern African charm.

Mozambique has been slowly putting its civil war past behind it and emerging as an attractive, albeit slightly chaotic, tourist destination.

