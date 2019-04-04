Mozambique gets $82m World Bank energy grant

The World Bank has approved a grant of 82 million to Mozambique, to increase access to electricity in the northern provinces of Niassa, Nampula and Cabo Delgado, and Zambezia and Sofala in the centre of the country, APA learnt on Thursday.The World Bank says in a media statement circulated on Thursday that this project is also supported through a $ 66 million Multi-Donor Trust Fund administered by the Bank.

This financing, according to the World Bank, could benefit about 1.5 million people, and will help with implementation of the Mozambican government’s Energy for All project, also known as ProEnergia.

“The nexus between poverty and lack of electricity has long been established,” said Mark Lundell, World Bank Country Director for Mozambique.

Hea added: “This project is part of our multipronged approach to poverty reduction by expanding energy access in Mozambique.”

The project contributes to the government’s National Electrification Strategy by broadening electricity access to peri-urban and rural areas, expanding existing grid networks and promoting the use of off-grid energy solutions in those areas where the grid extension is considered economically unfeasible, said the release.