Mozambique gets new national team coach

Mozambique Football Federation (FM) has apponited Portuglai’s Luís Gonçalves as the new national football team coach a barely a month after sacking another Portuguese Coach Abel Xavier over poor results, APA can report on SaturdayFMF says Gonsalves mission is to guide the “Mambas” in the upcoming games and qualifily for the next international tournaments namely the African Champioships (CHAN) billed for Cameroun next year.

Gonsalves makes a return to the Mozambican team, where he served as Abel Xavier’s assistant coach from 2016 to May 2018 before being dismissed by him on the eve of signing a new contract.

Victor Matine, who was also Abel Xavier’s deputy and temporarily mentored the “Mambas” where he lost to Madagascar last weekend ended up bouncing back as head coach.

In a brief interview with APA on Sunday, Luís Gonçalves said he left a mid-term project in China where he coached the U17 side because he believes in the potential of Mozambicans for success.

Gonçalves has gone through several clubs in Portugal, but the highlight goes to Sporting Futebol, FC Porto and CD Tondela, occupying several positions.