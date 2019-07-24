Mozambique hikes cost of entry visas

The Mozambican government has doubled the cost of entry visas under a decree jointly signed by Economy and Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane and Interior Minister Basilio Monteiro, APA learnt on Wednesday.Under the decree, the cost of a single-entry visa valid for 30 days jumps to US$100 from US$50 with immediate effect while a visa valid for between 31 and 60 days would now cost US$103, up from $43.

Visas valid for between 61 and 90 days now cost US$297, from US$64 previously.

The increase is however not expected to affect citizens of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) of which Mozambique is a member.

Mozambique has signed visa waiver agreements with most SADC member states whose citizens do not need visas for stays of up to 30 days.

Under the same decree, foreigners applying for work permits valid for up to 90 days would have to pay US$133 compared to US$50 previously, while a six-month work permit would attract a fee of US$266, up from US$114.

The same increases apply for visas granted for purposes of investment.

The government has also sharply increased the price of temporary residence permits for foreigners known as DIREs.

A temporary DIRE valid for a year now costs US$534 compared to US$304 previously.