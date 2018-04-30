Mozambique: Hydrocarbon firm hires consultants to raise $2 billion

Mozambique’s National Hydrocarbons Company (ENH) says it has hired consultancy firms, Lazard Frères, Lion’s Head Global and Societe Generale as advisers to help raise as much as $2billion to refinance its portions of two gas-development projects, APA can report on Monday.ENH’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Omar Mithá, is quoted by private Television Station, Stv on Monday as saying that his company will begin a roadshow next month to regions including Asia, the Middle East and South Africa for that purpose.

“Lazard is advising ENH on refinancing our portion of the project Eni SpA is developing, and Lion’s Head for the project Anadarko Petroleum Corp. is building.

“It will engage Societe Generale SA to assist with refinancing for the Anadarko portion”, Mitha reportedly said.

Mozambique is seeking to restructure $2 billion of commercial external debt, which it hasn’t made payments on since October 2016.

The country is counting on large gas projects that Anadarko and Eni are building to help it repay the loans, and started talks with creditors last month in London.

ENH has a 10 percent stake in Eni’s Area 4 project and 15 percent of Anadarko’s Area 1.

Lazard is also the government’s financial adviser on the debt restructuring, and the company’s role advising ENH will be

complementary as it will give the firm “a clear sight of what’s happening at the projects,” said Mitha.

According to Mitha, Lazard, which is already legally advising the government of Mozambique on the renegotiation of hidden debts, will also provide legal assistance to finance its part of the US natural gas project Anadarko, and Societe Generale will also help in the financing.

Lion’s Head will be the consultant responsible for ENH’s advice on participating in the project that the Italian oil company Eni is developing in the country, he added.

ENH has a 10% share in the Eni project in Area 4 and 15% in the Anadarko project in Area 1, and the participation of the Mozambican state-owned company is see, as essential for the development of the projects.

Mozambique is seeking to restructure debt of more than $ 2 billion in foreign debt, which it has been in default since October 2016, when the first payment failed.

ENH had initially depended on partners at the gas concessions to finance its portion of equity as it wasn’t able to raise the money itself at the end of 2014 because of poor market conditions amid a gas-supply glut.

The market has since improved, and ENH is betting investors will see the projects as being less risky as progress has been made developing them and natural gas prices have rebounded.

Mitha said ENH received World Bank support to hire the financial advisers as part of the lender’s Mozambique Mining and Gas Technical Assistance Project,