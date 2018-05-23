Mozambique in constitutional amendment breakthrough

The Mozambican parliament has unanimously passed the first reading of a set of constitutional amendments on decentralisation that would give autonomous powers to opposition parties, APA can report on Wednesday.The amendments are the result of lengthy negotiations between the government and the late leader of the main opposition Renamo party, Afonso Dhlkama that will allow the indirect election of mayors, provincial governors and district administrators.

Dhlakama died on 3 May before one final disagreement had been ironed out over how district administrators should be appointed prior to the first election of district assemblies in 2024.

Renamo, which lost every election since multiparty politics was introduced in 1992, tabled a bill before parliament to provide autonomous powers in regions where it has strong support.

However, on Wednesday, the ruling Frelimo, Renamo and the second opposition Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) all accepted this, and it is this formulation that is in the rewritten constitutional amendments approved by MPs.

Since the matter had not even been mentioned in the consensual document agreed between Nyusi and Dhlakama in early February, the parliamentary group of the ruling Frelimo party argued that the current system, whereby the Minister of State Administration appoints district administrators, should remain in force until 2024.

At a subsequent press conference on Wednesday, the head of Renamo, Ivone Soares, said this would be defined outside of the constitution, in a set of regulations to be debated in an extraordinary sitting of the Assembly, and her Frelimo counterpart, Margarida Talapa, agreed.

The initial constitutional proposals from President Filipe Nyusi and Dhlakama envisaged mayors, provincial governors and district administrators being appointed by whichever political party won a majority in the municipal, provincial or district assembly.

This caused outrage in civil society since it transferred political power from voters to the parties.

Thus the decentralised municipal, provincial and district bodies will enjoy administrative and financial autonomy, but they must respect “the unitary state, national unity, the sovereignty and indivisibility of the state, and be guided by the principles of the prevalence of the national interest, subsidiarity and gradualism”.

The central state will retain full authority in matters of defence and security, public order, foreign policy, the issuing of currency, and creating and altering taxes.

The state will also have exclusive responsibility over energy, minerals and other natural resources.

To exercise these functions the central state will have its representatives in the provinces, districts and municipalities.