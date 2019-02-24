Mozambique inaugurates solar village

Mozambique’s National Energy Fund (FUNAE) and non-governmental organisation Galp Foundation have inaugurated a solar village at Chissinguana, located in Sofala province’s Buzi district.Galp Foundation said in a statement that the Buzi village initiative is the first phase of the Energiza project, which would see the foundation supporting the creation of four solar villages, two in the Sofala region and one each in Cabo Delgado and Manica provinces.

The project was launched on Saturday and is expected to benefit more than 1,400 villagers, a commercial bank and a health facility.

Particular focus would be placed on providing energy for schools,

health units, and homes.

The cost for the Buzi project is €600,000 and is expected to generate 50 kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity.

More than 60 percent of

Mozambicans live in rural areas and have no access to electricity.