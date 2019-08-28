Mozambique, Indonesia ink preferential trade deal

Mozambique and Indonesia have signed a preferential trade agreement as part of efforts to strengthen and deepen the historical friendship and technical cooperation between the two countries.Mozambique’s Industry and Commerce Minister Ragendra de Sousa said the agreement is expected to open opportunities for the business community from both countries.

“On our side, the opportunity is open for Indonesian entrepreneurs to explore the potential in Mozambique,” de Sousa told APA on the sidelines of the signing ceremony in Maputo on Tuesday.

He said the Mozambican government took the opportunity to inform the Indonesian delegation about the southern African country’s priority areas, “which perfectly fit what Indonesian businesspeople are looking for.”

The minister said the agreement emphasizes agriculture and textiles as areas of interest for Mozambique while Indonesia is strong in the area of industrialization.

“We want to revitalize our textile industry and we have one more partner to help us on this journey,” de Sousa said.

He added: “I should also mention that it (Indonesia) is a gas producing country, so there we can look for experience of energy production and distribution.”

Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita said this was the first trade agreement that his country has signed with an African country.

“The signing of this agreement is an opening for the opportunities already mentioned by my colleague (de Sousa) and we have been discussing how we can exploit these opportunities,” Lukita said.

He said the preferential agreement would enable Indonesia “to explore gas but also to process products and export to different markets.”

The official said that his country wants to make Mozambique a hub where Indonesian products enter the country and from there to other markets.

The preferential trade agreement between Mozambique and Indonesia is also an opportunity for the two countries to consolidate bilateral trade relations, reducing customs tariffs and trade barriers as well as diversifying their markets and products.