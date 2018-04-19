Mozambique: Int’l tender for fuel imports launched

Mozambique’s state-controlled sole importer of fuel, IMOPETRO has launched an international tender seeking a foreign firm to import 912,000 metric tons of refined petroleum products, APA can report on ThursdayA company statement to APA says bid are being invited for petroleum products to be delivered at the ports of Maputo in the south of the country, the central port city of Beira as well as Nacala and Pemba in the northern region.

“The winning bid is expected to import 212 thousand tons of premium unleaded gasoline, 31 500 tons of jet and 668 500 metric tons of diesel 50 ppm” the statement says.

The tender will be governed by procedures for international public procurement, similar to those specified in the World Bank guidelines.

In Mozambique, the import of liquid fuels is made through tenders launched every six months.

The country has been betting on buying fuels considered cheaper, hence in recent times, gasoline is bought in the Mediterranean sea, while the jet and gasoline are from the Persian Gulf.

In 2017, Mozambique had spent $714 million on fuel imports compared to $584 million the previous year.

Traders said Mozambique, which buys fuel every six months, has been facing an acute power shortage as demand has been rising 15 percent each year and new hydro projects face delays.

Traders added that IMOPETRO’s gasoil requirement for the first half of next year has gone up 37 percent from the current half,

This requirement is likely to fuel back-up power generators as the company faces an acute power shortage amid a rapid rise in demand and project delays.

Mozambique’s generating capacity is around 2,200 MW, most of which is exported to neighbouring South Africa, while just 18 percent of Mozambicans have access to electricity