Mozambique introduces job skills programme

Mozambique’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Vocational Technical Education (MCTESTP), is preparing to introduce an intensive programme of job skills for the

training of technicians ready to work in any industry.A statement from the MCTESTP seen by APA Tuesday announced the 32-week “Field Ready” programme, which was launched on Tuesday at the Matola Industrial and Commercial Institute and at the Industrial and Commercial Institute of Nampula in the northern province of the country.

Representatives of the sponsoring companies known will conduct a series of individual and group interviews to carry out the final selection of candidates.

“Successful applicants will receive scholarships to start the programme in February 2019,” said the document, adding that a minimum of 20 students will begin the first Field Ready Programme in Mozambique.

In 2018, more than 350 students from the engineering sector, among them boys and girls from all over the country, after five selection stages completed the last phase,

which consisted of a face-to-face interview.

“By the end of the program in October 2019, technical stewards will evaluate students, who once deemed Field Ready, can be employable in the sponsoring organizations,”according to the statement.

Participating companies in the Field Ready Alliance programme are Ireland’s Kenmare Resources, South Africa petro chemical giant Sasol, Maputo Port (MPDC), US oil firm Anadarko and Cahora Bassa Hydroelectric (HCB) company.

They are in it together with the companies and governmental partners, including National Company and Hydrocarbons (ENH), National Petroleum Institute (INP), National Directorate of Professional Technical Education (DINET) and ANEP.