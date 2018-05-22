Mozambique introduces single civil ID number

The Mozambican parliament Tuesday approved the first reading of the creation of the Unique Civil

Identification Number (NUIC) as a basic element in the registration of all data subsequent to the birth of citizens.The creation of the NUIC includes electronic support for the different acts and documents to be produced and managed electronically.

The measure will have a budget of $1 million that will be disbursed by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The new civil registry and vital statistics system allows for the sharing of information available and held by the Civil Registry, Statistical Office, National Directorate of Civil Identification, National Social Security Institute, National Land Transport Institute and other competent entities.

The modernization of the system will facilitate the obtaining of documents, such as the birth and death certificate in any country conservatory or consular representation.

Currently, in order to obtain a birth certificate, a citizen is obliged to go to the place where he has registered manually.

The Minister for Justice, Constitutional Affairs and Religious Affairs, Isac Chande, said that the establishment of an electronic system that implements the NUIC in an individualized way “will avoid duplication and falsities” .

According to the minister, the civil code, now approved, will provide the country with a civil registry “solid and secure and reliable statistical information.”

“It’s a major reform in our civil registry system,” he said.

He acknowledged the complexity of the process of modernizing the civil registry, stressing that “it will require great commitment because it also aims to digitize the existing history of manual registries.”

All books, documents or forms of documentation and physical records must be duly retained by the respective conservatoire in order to allow citizens, willing, to consult to verify their conformity with the electronic register.