Mozambique launches strategy to increase exports to US

The Mozambican Ministry of Industry and Commerce has launched the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Utilization Strategy that aims to diversify and increase the country’s exports to the United States.The strategy, unveiled on Monday night, foresees the identification of specific sectors and products to boost their production and exports as well as the conducting of technical training, in-depth studies to attract investment and the massive dissemination of the strategy to different groups.

Mozambique’s Trade and Industry Minister Ragendra de Sousa said the strategy would boost production.

“The strategy should be used to encourage the private sector to export to the United States market,” he said.

AGOA was promulgated by the US Congress in 2000 as an instrument to encourage African countries to export to the world’s largest economy.

It allows tariff-free access to US markets for thousands of goods from 38 African nations.

Mozambique is one of the beneficiary African countries, but since the law was created in 2000 only US$1 million of the US$100 million of Mozambican exports to the US have benefited from AGOA’s tax-free access.

Speaking at the launch the strategy, US ambassador to Mozambique Dean Pittman noted that “trade incentives to access the US market will lead to increased investment in Africa, creating more jobs and economic opportunities for all.

He said the strategy would prioritize key sectors and products for potential trade expansion into the US, including textile/clothing manufacturing, precious minerals and processing of cashew nuts, peas, cassava, shelled almonds, beans, macadamia nut and cane molasses.