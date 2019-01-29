Mozambique leader begins four-day Mauritius trip

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is expected in Mauritius on Wednesday for a four-day official state visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.According to a presidential media statement, Nyusi’s visit is part of the consolidation and deepening of bilateral and international relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and constitutes an opportunity for the two nations to define strategies for strengthening political, economic and business relations.

“In Mauritius, President Nyusi will hold official talks with Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, meetings with the Interim President of the Republic, Barlen Vyapoory, with various political entities, with the Mozambican community residing in that country, to open the Mozambique-Mauritius Forum, as well as visits to enterprises of economic and social interest,” said the statement to APA on Tuesday.

During his Mauritius stay, the Mozambican leader will participate in ceremonies marking the 184th anniversary of the abolition of slavery on the island nation, which will take place on Friday.

He is expected to speak as a guest of honor.