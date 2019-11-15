Mozambique leader commissions route linking Zimbabwe and Beira Port

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has unveiled a key 300 km highway, National Road number six (EN6), which connects the port city of Beira to the border village of Machipanda, near neighboring Zimbabwe APA can report on Friday.The road, launched on Thursday evening is a vital infrastructure for Mozambique as well as for landlocked countries such as Malawi and Zambia.

Budgeted at $410 million, funded by Exim Bank of China and the Mozambican government, the works started on April 1, 2015 and should have ended on March 31, 2018.

However, they were delayed due to lack of funds. resettlement of households and businesses in the Inchope area.

The Mozambican leader has been quoted by state radio on Friday as saying that the highway, besides facilitating the movement of people and goods along the Beira to Machipanda route, will also boost regional trade.

“The road between the coastal town of Beira and the village of Machipanda on the Zimbabwe border, along with the Vanduzi-Changara-Zóbwè road on the Malawi border, is a determining factor in the center of the country and the socio-economic impact it brings to Mozambique and other countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with which it interconnects” he said.

For Nyusi, the inauguration of this important road axis is an asset for international trade and demonstrates his government’s commitment to facilitating free trade based on regional and international instruments.