Mozambique leader leaves for African Union summit

President Filipe Nyusi has left the country with a power delegation to the African Union’s heads of state summit due in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Sunday, APA can report.This year’s summit will focus on the issue of refugees and internally displaced people, which is of critical importance as, according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), sub-Saharan Africa hosts more than 26 per cent of the world’s refugees.

The issue of refugees will also be discussed by the continent’s foreign ministers who are currently meeting in Addis Ababa.

A presidential media statement emailed to APA on Saturday says Mozambique will present its second progress report to the African Peer Review Mechanism.

This will evaluate changes since the first report was submitted a decade ago. The mechanism is a self-monitoring initiative to promote good governance in the continent covering themes such as democracy, management and economic governance, corporate governance, and socio-economic development.

The summit will also consider proposals for an African Union passport and select a new chairperson to replace Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the end of his term in the post.