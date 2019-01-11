Mozambique leader meets Botswana counterpart

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has received his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is on a private visit to the country.The two leaders met on Thursday in the capital, Maputo, according to a presidential media statement seen by APA on Friday.

Last November, Masisi made a state visit to Mozambique and President

Nyusi called for increased cooperation in areas such as agriculture, livestock, transport and communications, tourism, mining and energy.

An agreement was signed during Masisi’s visit that will allow Air Botswana to fly to Mozambique. The Botswanan government expects that, by the end of 2019, Air Botswana will be flying to Mozambican destinations. Currently anyone wishing to fly between the two countries must change planes in Johannesburg.

The two sides also agreed to reactivate plans to build a deep water mineral port at Techobanine in the southernmost Mozambican district of Matutuine.

This would be used to export Botswanan minerals, notably coal, and would involve building a new railway from Botswana through Zimbabwe to the far south of Mozambique.

The project is strongly opposed by environmentalists.

Landlocked Botswana, which has the second-biggest coal resource in the continent after South Africa, plans to export as much as 40 million tonnes of coal in three to four years and will look to private firms to build rail links to ports in Namibia and Mozambique.