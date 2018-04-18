Mozambique, Madagascar to strengthen maritime cooperation

Mozambique’s Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries Minister Agostinho Mondlane and his Madagasy counterpart Gilbert François have expressed interest to sign a pact to combat illegal tuna fishing in the maritime waters that separate the two countries.Mondlane told journalists on Tuesday night after meeting François on Tuesday night that Mozambique and Madagascar are planning to sign a memorandum of understanding, “with a view to implementing the understandings reached within the framework of the talks begun between the two countries.”

François said the proposed agreement would seek to eradicate the plunder of marine resources in the Indian Ocean.

“Satellite, radar and port inspections will be used to crackdown on illegal fishing in the Indian Ocean, where tuna catches have reached the maximum sustainable limits,” Francois said.

Navies in the region, often consisting of just one or two patrol vessels, struggle to intercept the hundreds of small boats that illegally fish in the maritime area that separate the two countries.