Mozambique: Malaria claims 655 lives in 2019 Q1

Mozambique’s Ministry of Health says the number of deaths from malaria in the country reached 655 in the first three months of 2019, up by 344 cases compared to the same period last year.According to a report on the national epidemiological situation released by the ministry on Sunday, about two million malaria cases were recorded between January and March, against just over 2.3 million episodes reported over the same period in 2018.

“The figures refer to the activities of consultation and hospitalization at all levels of care, including those confirmed through laboratory or rapid tests,” the report said.

It revealed that the country’s National Malaria Control Programme is racing to save lives through a combination of control, prevention and treatment measures.

Specifically, the programme focuses on sensitizing the public to vector control measures such as promoting the appropriate use of mosquito nets, while encouraging and offering health care in a timely manner.

Malaria is the leading cause of death in Mozambique, a vast country on Africa’s south-eastern coast that is home to nearly 30 million people.

According to the United Nations World Health Organisation’s malaria report for 2018, Mozambique has the third highest number of malaria cases anywhere in the world, or five percent all cases globally.