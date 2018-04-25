Mozambique names envoys to Belgium and Sweden

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has appointed two new ambassadors to Belgium and Sweden.Through separate dispatches, Nyusi named Berta Cossa to represent Mozambique with Belgium and Florencio Sele, for Sweden, reports confirmed on Wednesday.

Until her appointment, Berta Cossa led the Directorate for Europe and the Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

In turn, Florencio Sele, served as Deputy Chief of the protocol of the State for the External Area, in that Ministry.

In other legal provisions, President Nyusi sacked Frances Rodrigues from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mozambique to Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Denmark and Norway, as well as Ana Uaiene as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for Belgium, the European Union and the Netherlands.