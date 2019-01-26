Mozambique: National polio vaccination targets 700K

More than 700,000 children will be vaccinated against poliomyelitis in the provinces of Zambézia, Nampula, Niassa, central and northern regions of Mozambique during a two-week vaccination campaign that kicks off Saturday countrywide.Mozambique’s Ministry of Health (MISAU) said the campaign comes as a result of the confirmation of three cases of the disease in Zambézia province.

A Health ministry press release announced that the campaign starts on Saturday and ends on 4 February.

The campaign is part of the Global Strategic Plan for Polio Eradication and Engagement for the period 2013-2018, and aims to detect and stop all poliovirus transmission globally.

Polio is a disease caused by a microbe that when it reaches the nervous system can cause paralysis of the upper and lower limbs of children.

The disease is transmitted through the consumption of food or water contaminated by feces of an infected person.