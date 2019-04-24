Mozambique, neighbours prepare ahead of another cyclone

Teams of Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers are on alert as Cyclone Kenneth makes its way to Comoros and potentially on to Tanzania and Mozambique.In a statement on Wednesday, the Red Cross says its volunteers in northern Mozambique are alerting communities in areas where the concern of flooding, erosion and landslides are particularly high, including Nacala-Porto and Nacala-A Velha districts.

Tanzania and Mozambique Red Cross are prepositioning supplies and preparing teams in anticipation.

Kenneth formed into a cyclone earlier on Wednesday, and it could strengthen further before reaching Comoros as early as the evening, weather reports say.

Dr Fatoumata Nafo-Traoré, Regional Director for Africa for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said: “We are concerned about the impact that this storm could have across the three countries. We are especially concerned about its possible impact in Mozambique where communities are still recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Idai”.

Meanwhile an IFRC specialist is reportedly en route to Comoros to support local Red Crescent efforts.

More than one month ago, Cyclone Idai affected approximately 1.8 million people across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, and killed nearly 1,000 people.

IFRC has launched an emergency appeal for 31 million Swiss francs to support the Mozambique Red Cross to provide 200,000 people with emergency assistance water, sanitation and hygiene; shelter, health, livelihoods and protection services over the next 24 months.