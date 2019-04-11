Mozambique: Norway to support agricultural recovery in cyclone-hit regions

The Norwegian government on Thursday unveiled a US$5 million funding package to support a campaign to revive agricultural activities for families affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai in the central regions of Mozambique. APA can report on Thursday.Norway’s ambassador to Mozambique, Anne Lene Dale is quoted by state-owned Radio Mozambique as saying that the funds would be used to rehabilitate irrigation systems and acquisition of agricultural inputs for about 800,000 farmers.

The diplomat said the Norwegian government would continue mobilizing resources to boost agricultural activities for families along the Beira corridor.

Mozambican Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Higino de Marrule said the Norwegian support would give renewed hope for the affected farmers who lost almost all the production when Cyclone Idai struck.

The cyclone, which swept through Mozambique’s four central provinces in March, destroyed more than 180,000 hectares of agricultural land and killed 605 people and left a trail of destruction to key infrastructure such as roads and bridges.