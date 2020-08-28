Mozambique on alert amid Malawi fish disease outbreak

Mozambican authorities have activated the country’s epidemiological surveillance system as the country tightens controls in the wake of an outbreak of a fish disease called Epizootic Ulcerative Syndrome (EUS) or red spot disease in neighbouring Malawi.Director of Mozambique’ Aquaculture Research Centre, Rafael Rafael said the centre has instructed its extension officers to assess whether the disease had reached the country’s rivers after it was reported in Malawi in July.

Any traces of the disease should immediately be reported so that corrective measures would be taken.

“If they see any fish with injuries, they must take samples,” Rafael said on Friday, adding that any area found to be contaminated would be isolated to prevent further fishing in infected waters.

Other measures to be adopted in the event that a river or stream is found to be contaminated include the banning of equipment that had contact with the fungus.

Rivers could easily carry the disease from Malawi into Mozambique. Rafael said the marketing of fisheries produce has been banned in the affected area in Malawi, and the Malawian authorities fear the livelihoods of up to 55,000 fishermen could be affected

Malawian authorities announced in July that there has been an EUS outbreak in Mchinji district, which had resulted in the death of fish species such as catfish, tilapia and straight fin barbs.