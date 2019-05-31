Mozambique post-disaster donor conference begins Friday

The International Conference of Donors for Reconstruction Post Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which struck central and northern Mozambique between March and April this year, kicks off this Friday in the city of Beira, Sofala province, one of the most devastated by the inclement weather.Running under the theme, “For a Rapid, Resilient and Comprehensive Reconstruction” the conference’s main partners are the World Bank, the European Union, the United Nations, and the African Development Bank.

The meeting, organized by Mozambique’s Post – Cyclones Reconstruction Office, recently created by the Mozambican government to facilitate the recovery of the affected areas and strengthen the resilience of the communities, will have the special participation of the country’s President Filipe Nyusi.

The objective of the conference is to disseminate the results of post disaster needs assessment (PDNA) and mobilize resources for the post cyclone recovery and reconstruction program Idai and Kenneth in the provinces of Sofala, Manica, Zambézia, Tete, Inhambane, Cabo Delgado and Nampula.

The PDNA is an in-depth and multisectoral technical study conducted by the United Nations through the UNDP, the European Union, the World Bank and the African Development Bank, which will serve as the basis for pledges of funds.

The PDNA indicates that Mozambique needs $ 3.2 billion for post-cyclone reconstruction in the social, productive and infrastructure sectors, as well as to recover the human impact on the most affected communities.

According to the United Nations, about 1.85 million people were affected by the two cyclones that killed more than 600 people, as well as the sharp destruction of social and economic infrastructure.

“This is the first time in recorded history two strong tropical cyclones have hit Mozambique and the Southern Africa region in the same season. Working with government authorities and international humanitarian partners, the United Nations was at the vanguard of the emergency response, rushing food and other assistance to victims of the flooding and cyclones that hit Mozambique” said Mr. Marcoluigi Corsi, UN Resident Coordinator ad interim and humanitarian Coordinator in Mozambique in a media statement to APA late on Thursday.

He added: “On behalf of the United Nations Family in Mozambique, I would like to re-assure the commitment of the UN in supporting the government-led reconstruction and recovery phase and we will work together with all partners to advance a people centered, gender and livelihoods responsive and inclusive recovery that leaves no one behind”.

More than 500 people; between development partners, bilateral and multilateral; international financial institutions; United Nations agencies; national and international private sector; leaders of NGOs; foundations; central, provincial, municipal and local governments will participate in the conference whose first day (Friday) will be devoted to technical discussions, and the secondday (Saturday to the promises of funds to be led by President Nyusi.

Homes were destroyed and some areas were cut off and without power in Mozambique last month after Cyclone Kenneth made landfall, the second major storm to hit the country.

The category four storm battered northern parts of the country with winds gusting up to 280 km per hour (174 mph) after several people on the island nation of Comoros.

It was the second strong cyclone to hit the impoverished nation, after Cyclone Idai flattened Mozambique’s fourth largest city and caused devastating floods in March, killing more than 1,000 across southern Africa.

About 90 percent of homes, mostly made of mud, were destroyed in Ibo, a district of the northern province Cabo Delgado, where Cyclone Kenneth hit.

Flooding in the days after Cyclone Idai wrought the most death and destruction in central Mozambique, submerging entire villages, cutting areas off from aid and ruining crops.