Mozambique power utility loses $100M annually

State power utility Electricidade De Moçambique (EDM) has announced it loses $100 million dollars annually due to theft of cables and illegal connections.EDM Chief Executive Office Aly Sicola said EDM is planning to introduce smart electric meters as a part of a strategy to curb power theft.

“Accumulated losses at Mozambican state electricity company EDM, due to theft of electric cables and illegal connections to the grid in 2017 rose to $100 million, which represents 106 percent against the previous year”, Sicola was quoted as saying by state-controlled Radio Mozambique on Friday.

The official said EDM plans will be based on the implementation of the Energy for All Programme; reinforcement of the country’s energy transmission networks and the diversification of energy production sources.