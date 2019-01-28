Mozambique prepares to host US-Africa business forum

Prime Minister Do Rosario of Mozambique has unveiled the 12th United States-Africa Business Summit, which will be held in Maputo from 18 to 22 June.“We shall host this event at a time when the country is taking firm steps towards a definitive and lasting peace, which is the fundamental condition for improving the business climate and promoting socio economic development”, Do Rosario was quoted as saying by state-controlled Radio Mozambique on Sunday.

The official said the US Corporate Council on Africa and the Confederation of Business Associations of Mozambique (CTA) are working closely with the government to ensure the success of the summit.

The US Africa Business Forum convenes global business executives, government officials, academic leaders and 50 Mandela Washington Fellows from 30 African countries to discuss today’s business environment in Africa and opportunities for spurring economic growth, good governance, and private sector investment.

According to Do Rosario, “(Mozambique) is consolidating its macro-economic stability, expressed in low annual inflation, which was just 3.5 per cent in December, and also in the stability of the Metical against the main foreign currencies.

“This macro-economic stability rests on continual improvement in production and productivity, arising fundamentally from our banking on agriculture, energy, tourism and infrastructures as the focal areas for diversifying and stimulating our economy”.

Rosario said advances in the peace process, in the economy and in the business environment are helping strengthen the trust that investors and cooperation partners deposit in our country.

He said that the choice of Mozambique to host the summit “bears witness to the increasing partnership between our country and the Corporate Council on Africa”.

Holding the summit in Maputo “will be an unequalled opportunity for our country to promote its image as a secure and preferential destination for investment”. It was also a chance “for us to expose the potential existing in our country in such sectors as agriculture and agribusiness, energy, health, finance, tourism and information and communication technologies”.

Do Rosario added: “The summit would be a challenge for Mozambican businesses, which must be prepared to meet the demand for goods and services, including accommodation, transport, food and entertainment”.

The US-Africa Business Summit serves as a platform for African and US private sector and government representatives to engage on key sectors, including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, trade facilitation, ICT and finance; network with key private sector and

government officials; explore new business opportunities, meet potential business partners; and forge new business deals.