Mozambique probes death of S/African terror suspect

Mozambique’s provincial attorney’s office in the country’s northern province of Cabo Delgado has ordered an autopsy on the corpse of a South African businessman.

Andre Hanekom who was facing terrorism charges in Mozambique died in police custody of suspected poisoning, in the provincial capital, Pemba, last week.

“Taking into account that he lost his life while he was a suspect and under detention, and in accordance with the law, we have officially requested the report of the forensic medicine services at the hospital to ascertain the real causes of his death”, said the spokesperson for the Attorney’s office, Armando Wilson, at a Pemba press conference on Friday.

Wilson added that his office was unaware of Hanekom’s state of health, and was therefore surprised at the news of his death hence, an investigation could be opened if the autopsy showed that he had not died from natural causes.

In January, months after his detention, the public prosecutor’s office in Cabo Delgado named Hanekom and two Tanzanians as leaders of a jihadist group, which has been overrunning the gas-rich northern province for more than a year.