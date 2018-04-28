Mozambique products exempted from EU quotas

The European Union ambassador to Maputo, Steven Von Burgsdorff has announced that Mozambique’s exports to the EU market will be exempted from customs duties and quotas.Speaking on Friday, Burgsdorff said the move is part of the implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries and the EU.

Burgsdorff also announced that the EU will provide €12 million for the implementation of such a trade arrangement which was tailored to Mozambique’s development needs and envisaged mechanisms to allow the country to take measures to protect its industry and offer a number of opportunities.

He said one of the opportunities is that the EPA ensures a stable regime foreseeable for trade over the next ten years.

Under this regime, the private sector may invest with a long-term vision and with the guarantee of stability for imports and exports.

“The EPA guarantees access to the European market without customs duties or quotas for all goods coming from Mozambique, except arms and armaments. Thus, Mozambican goods have access to the European market with 500 million consumers with purchasing power of the highest in the world” Burgsdorff said.

The EPA encourages industrialization in the country by providing for the importation of various EU intermediary goods (used to produce other goods), such as pharmaceuticals, household appliances, fertilizers, automotive and industrial parts and seeds at a relatively low cost.

The EU is the first partner to export the products from Mozambique and the fourth largest import partner, after China, South Africa and India, according to data released by Acconcia Diana of the European Union’s Directorate General for Trade.

Available data suggests that the EU imported from Mozambique goods worth €1.3 billion and exported approximately €700 million to the country in 2016.