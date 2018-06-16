Mozambique: Registration begins ahead of October municipal polls

Political parties, coalitions of political parties and groups of citizens interested in participating in Mozambique’s fifth municipal elections scheduled for 10 October began filling their papers with the country’s National Elections Commission,

(CNE) on Saturday, APA can report.The procedure, which runs until the 29th of June, covers bidders duly registered with the Central Registry Office and will run in parallel with the names of the representatives of the candidates and their respective credentials.

According to CNE, the registration of the candidates from 16 to 26 June was due to the change of the initial deadlines, from 1 to 15 June, as a result of the need for the adjustment made in the voter registration process.

According to the addendum to the electoral calendar, the registration follow the assessment of denominations, symbols and acronyms, as well as their identity or similarity with that of other parties, coalitions or groups of proposing citizens, between 30 June to 2 July.

The document states that the presentation and verification of the candidacies for the municipal elections will be from 5 to 27 July.

At the same time, the National Elections Commission (CNE) will verify the individual candidatures’ processes, in order to verify the regularity and authenticity of the documentation submitted.

In addition to these changes, all dates on the electoral calendar remain and work is being done according to established chronology.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Electoral Commission (CPE) of Maputo city met late on Friday with representatives of political parties, coalitions or groups of voters with an interest in the electoral process to present the addendum to the electoral calendar.

Ana ngelo Chemane, CPE president of the city of Maputo, told APA in a brief interview that there was a need to update those interested in the process on the changes in the electoral calendar, so that later they do not present complaints in case of non-compliance with the deadlines.

“This addendum changes some steps that must be observed by the proponents and the presentation meeting also aims to avoid differentiated understandings by stakeholders in this process. We also want to appeal to proponents to observe this timetable to avoid electoral conflicts” Chemane said in an interview on Saturday.

The official added that political parties and other proponents reacted positively by knowing in advance the steps that should be followed, but suggest involvement of other entities such as the police and civil society.

In addition to the announcement of the addendum modifying the date of registration of political parties, the nomination of nominees and their credentials, the meeting on Wednesday served to summarize the recent voter registration.

The last municipal elections, held in 2013, were a battle between the ruling Frelimo and the Mozambique Democratic Movement when Renamo boycotted them after its demands for electoral reforms were rejected.