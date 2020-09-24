International › APA

Mozambique requests EU support in anti-jihadist fight

Published on 24.09.2020

Mozambique has formally written to the European Union to request logistical support and specialised training as it battles insurgents causing havoc in the north of the country.In a letter to the EU, Mozambique’s Foreign Affairs Minister Veronica Dlhovo asked for support from the European bloc in training the southeastern country’s forces in the fight against terrorists operating in gas-rich Cabo Deldago province.

She said the Mozambican government would need assistance with fending off attacks by the jihadist group commonly known as Al-Shabaab by locals.

The southern African nation has been fighting the insurgents for three years with little success. 

At least 1,500 people have been killed and an estimated 250,000 have fled their homes.

