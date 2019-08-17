Mozambique: SADC holds summit in Tanzania

Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, left the country’s capital, Maputo on Saturday for the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam, where is is expected to a two-day the 39th Summit of Heads of State and Government Southern African Development Community (SADC), APA can report.He will join other regional heads of state have already arrived for the summit running under the theme “Creating an Enabling Environment for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development, Increasing Intra-Regional Trade and Creating Employment Opportunities”.

At this event, the Heads of State and Government of the 16 member countries will review the progress made in the regional integration process, the degree of implementation of the SADC Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap, the transformation of the Parliamentary Forum into Parliament, as well as as the operationalization of the Regional Development Fund, among other topics.

In the concrete case of the industrialization strategy and roadmap, Mozambique makes a multifaceted framework on a diversified basis, taking into account the priorities set by the government as key to leveraging the economy.

The Mozambican Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, José Pacheco, explains that, for the country, sustainable industrialization must be aligned with what are the four priority areas, namely

agriculture, energy, infrastructure and tourism.

“Mozambique is in line with this SADC industrialization challenge, but what our experience is, we need to take into account the need and importance of economic diversification,” Pacheco told Mozambican journalists in Dar es Salaam on the eve of the summit.

“This is why, in this governance cycle that began in 2015 and is now ending in 2019, Mozambique has chosen four areas, namely agriculture, with a view to food and nutrition security; Energy, so that Mozambican citizens have access to energy, because our country’s energy potential is high enough to be one of the regional energy hubs; economic and social infrastructure, taking into account geographical and strategic location; and tourism, as Mozambique offers unique conditions to offer

competitive tourism, ”he added.

Other key issues that will embody the great meeting of SADC Heads of State and Government are gender issues, combating HIV / AIDS, as well as the climate change situation, with a view to resilience measures to reduce their climate. negative impact.

At this meeting, President Nyusi’s delegation includes, in addition to José Pacheco, Minister of Industry and Trade Ragendra de Sousa, Deputy Minister of Land, Environment and Rural Development, Celmira da Silva, Mozambique’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Monica Patricio, and cadres of the Presidency of the Republic and other state institutions.

SADC members are Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe,] with Malawi and Seychelles joining later. Of the 15 SADC member states, only Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo are not yet participating,