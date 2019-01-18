Mozambique: Search, rescue continues for S/African citizens – Ministry

Search and rescue missions continue in Mozambique for four missing South Africans, who are presumed to have drowned in the neighbouring country while on holiday.This is according to International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who said Thursday after she was briefed on the rescue and consular services efforts.

The missing four, said to be tourists, had travelled on holiday with a group to Mozambique on 12 January, and disappeared two days later.

The minister said family members of the missing persons are in Mozambique to work alongside the South African High Commissioner in Maputo and local authorities in the search for their loved ones.

“South Africa’s High Commissioner to Mozambique, Mandisi Mphahlwa, and staff at the mission are working to assist the families and to offer all necessary consular services.

“The ministry is in constant communication with the High Commissioner as the search and rescue continues, and we hope that they can still be found alive,” the minister added.