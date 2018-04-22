Mozambique seeks $1bn to rehabilitate key national highway

Mozambique’s Public Works Housing and Water Resources Minister Carlos Bonete says the government needs at least US$1 billion to rehabilitate National Highway Number 1 (N1) that links the country’s southern and northern regions.Bonete told private television station STv on Saturday that “this is part of 600 kilometres that need urgent intervention to make viable the country’s economy.”

Mozambique’s inadequate infrastructure, especially roads, has been cited as a barrier to economic growth and development.

The country stretches 2,550 kilometres from the north to the south, which is twice the length of California, but a 17-year civil war affected construction of a infrastructure between 1975 and 1992.

Twenty six years after the 1992 peace accord, N1 remains unfinished in some places.