Mozambique seeks $50m for reforestation project

Mozambique’s Ministry of Land, Environment and Rural Development is seeking US$50 million for reforestation and forest management projects to mitigate the effects of climate change, APA leant here on Wednesday.Deputy national director for forests in the ministry Imede Falume is quoted in the local media as saying his ministry is seeking the funds from its international partners.

Falume said the reforestation project would cover urban areas such as Beira city, which was affected by last month’s deadly Cyclone Idai.

He noted that had there been more trees in Beira, there would have been less damage from the flooding that left almost 700 people dead and destroyed essential infrastructure such as roads and bridges.