Mozambique seizes huge haul of ivory destined for Asia

Mozambique’s Revenue Authority (AT) has seized more than a tonne of ivory that was about to be illegally exported to Cambodia and other Asian countries in what is considered to be one of the biggest seizures in the southern African nation, an official said on Thursday.AT press assistant Fernando Tinga said officials from his department confiscated six containers of ivory that was disguised as propylene resin, a substance used in the manufacture of plastic articles.

He said customs officials discovered ivory hidden among recyclable products.

“We did not find the resin that was declared on export documents,” he said.

The goods were being exported by a firm that operates in the Beleluane Free Zone Area of Boane district in Maputo province. The company specializes in the production of plastic products.

Besides ivory, Mozambique is regularly cited as a major transit route for rhino horn poached from South Africa, home to most of the world’s remaining population of the animals.