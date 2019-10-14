Mozambique sets up polling stations in neighbouring eSwatini

Some 4,228 Mozambicans living in eSwatini will on Tuesday cast their votes in their country’s general elections at six polling stations set up around the kingdom, APA learnt here.Mozambican Nationals Living in eSwatini Association president Domingo Thomo said his compatriots would be able to cast their votes at polling stations set up at the Manzini Satellite Bus Rank, Santo’s Place in Big Bend, the Mozambican High Commission offices, Nhlangano, Pigg’s Peak and Siteki town centres.

Thomo described the number of voters as “impressive”, saying this was the first time that his fellow countrymen had shown so much enthusiasm in registering for elections and getting ready to vote from eSwatini.

Recently statistics indicated that there are about 20,000 Mozambicans living in eSwatini, most of them illegally.

Mozambicans are due to go to polls to elect a president, members of parliament and provincial governors.