Mozambique, Seychelles keen on improved cooperation

The governments of Mozambique and Seychelles have expressed willingness to cooperate in the fields of air services, security services and public order as well as general cooperation, APA can report on Monday.To this end, the two countries formalised three legal instruments of bilateral cooperation in Maputo on Monday in capital Maputo, during the state visit that the President of Seychelles, Danny Faure, is undertaking to the country, where he will also participate in the Conference on Blue Economy.

Danny Faure, who arrived late on Sunday and received 21 cannon salutes, before he held talks with the Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi on Monday when the two leaders reaffirmed the fraternal relations between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1983.

At the subsequent media briefing shortly after the talks between the two leaders, Foreign Minister José Pacheco said the visit comes in the context of strengthening relations of friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

At bilateral level, according to Pacheco, potential areas of cooperation and business promotion were identified. In the area of politics and diplomacy, legal instruments were signed that will guide general cooperation between Mozambique and Seychelles.

In the area of defense, security and public order, bearing in mind that the two countries are in the waters of the Indian Ocean, there are common interests worth exploring with a view to the sustainable management of common water resources between the two states.