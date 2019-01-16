Mozambique: Three die in mine mudslide

Three illegal gold miners were on Wednesday confirmed dead at disused goldmine in Mozambique’s Manica province, following a mudslide caused by heavy rains.Manica provincial director of Mines and Mineral Resources Obete Matine told APA in a phone interview Wednesday that the miners, aged between 20 and 25 years, died early on Wednesday after the mine presumably collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the area.

“The three people were alive for some time because there had been regular communication with them by mobile phone, but after an operation to reopen access to the mine for their rescue we found them dead.”