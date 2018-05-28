Mozambique to eliminate mercury by 2020

The Mozambican government, in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), have launched a national inventory on mercury under the terms of the Minimata Convention, seeking to eliminate the use of mercury in the industry, artisanal mining and other sectors of activity by 2020.It is part of a bid to protect human health from the effects of this highly toxic heavy metal, APA can report on Monday.

Mozambique signed in 2013 and this convention is an international treaty intended to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury and its compounds.

The representative at the meeting of the Ministry of Land, Environment and Rural Development, Laura Nhantumbo, told a media briefing in Maputo at the launch ceremony that the inventory seeks to identify the areas of the country where mercury is used, the quantities involved and the impact on the environment.

“We shall map the entire country, but particularly the central and northern regions where mercury is used in small scale mining, to separate out gold and other substances”, she said.

“We shall identify other sectors that use products containing mercury” she added.

Nhantumbo, who is the Ministry’s focal point for the Minamata Convention, said that mercury is used in artisanal mining in the central provinces of Manica, Sofala and Tete, and in Nampula, Cabo Delgado and Niassa in the north.

There have been repeated reports of mercury from mining operations contaminating rivers, including those

that provide drinking water.

Mercury is also used in some medical products, thermometers, and cosmetics, although it is being phased out in all of these.

The official warned that regular exposure to mercury could affect the health of many thousands of Mozambicans.

Mercury poisoning can cause severe damage to the brain, kidneys and lungs, leading to sensory impairment, delirium, hallucinations, muscular spasms and loss of memory, among many other physical and mental problems.