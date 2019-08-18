Mozambique to host 2020 SADC heads pf state summit

Mozambique will host the 40th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) next year, APA has learnt,The decision was taken on Sunday in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam, at the closing of the 39th summit of the organization, an event that had been taking place since Saturday, under the motto: “Creating a fruitful environment for inclusive and sustainable industrial development”. , increasing intra-regional trade, and creating employment opportunities. ”

In his acceptance speech, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi , who headed his country’s to the summit, thanked the country for its confidence in hosting such an event, inviting his counterparts to be represented at the Maputo summit.

“We welcome you to the 40th Summit of Heads of State and Government in Maputo and we hope that for more agendas that have come your way, for example the transformation of the Parliamentary Forum into a Regional Parliament, will be a place to be led,” he said. .

The subject of the transformation of the Parliamentary Forum into a Regional Parliament was on the broad agenda of the 39th summit and was agreed by experts and by the SADC Council of Ministers.

Meanwhile, the Heads of State and Government have postponed the decision on the matter, and it is hoped that the matter will be resumed at the Maputo Summit.

In his speech, Nyusi praised the wise and pragmatic way in which the current SADC chairman and Tanzanian Head of State, John Magufuli, conducted the work of this session, which allowed the objectives to be achieved.

“In fulfilling his mandate, I want to secure my support and that of my government as a member and member of the Troika,” he said, congratulating the new member of the SADC Body for Political

Cooperation, Peace and Security, the President. from Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The greeting was extended to the Namibian president, who had hitherto assumed the rotating presidency of SADC, and Zambian Head of State Edgar Lungo, the outgoing President of the Organ.

.

“All of the successes we have recorded are due in large part to the selfless work of our experts and ministers who have done their utmost to make our summit reach its objectives,” acknowledged Nyusi, also welcoming the SADC secretariat.

He took the opportunity to “once again thank SADC member states for their invaluable support and solidarity in alleviating the humanitarian suffering and drama caused by the passing of IDAI and

Kenneth cyclones in central and northern Mozambique.”

Similarly, Nyusi thanked the honorable presence in Mozambique of the heads of state and government of the region to witness the signing of the peace and reconciliation agreement on 6 August this month.

The 39th SADC Summit reviewed the economic and social situation in the region, with emphasis on the industrialization process, trade between member states, the state of contributions, climate change and resilience measures that must be taken into account. as well as the degree of implementation of the decisions taken at the last Summit held in August last year in Windhoek, Namibia.

SADC was established on 17 August 1992 in Windhoek to promote economic and sustainable growth and development, combat poverty and improve the quality of life of the peoples of the region, among others.

They are members of SADC Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), eSwatini (former Swaziland), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.