Mozambique to host African volleyball tourney – Official

The chairman of the Mozambican federation of the sport, Khalid Cassamo, has said the country could host the African beach volleyball tournament in April, after it won four gold medals in 2018.”2018 was a magnificent year for us, we got a place on the podium in all the races, except for the Olympic youth games and world championships. That will give us the privilege to host this year’s tournament in April,” Cassamo told APA in an interview on Thursday in Maputo.

Attendance at the volleyball world championships and at the Summer Olympics were two of Mozambique’s greatest moments in volleyball, but it was in Africa that the country returned to prominence by winning four gold medals.

In April, there will be the African youth and seniors’ tournaments, and Mozambique has applied to host the event.

Volleyball is one of the sports where Mozambique has made a good performance in international events.