Mozambique to launch €30.4m sugar factory

Governor of Mozambique’ Maputo province Raimundo Diomba says a €30.4-million sugar factory will be commissioned in the region next week, bringing to six the number of sugar plants in the southern African country.The new factory, run by Indian-owned firm Pure Diets Mozambique, will have a capacity to produce 40 tonnes of sugar a day, according to Diomba.

Speaking on Thursday during a visit to the factory in Moamba district of Maputo province, Diomba said the factory would bring many benefits to Mozambique.

These, he said, include uplifting the country’s balance of payment and reducing unemployment as it is expected to employ 1,500 people, most of them Mozambicans.

“The factory management built power lines from Corrumana, which is now benefiting many other projects. This expansion is in line with the government energy access plan for production areas,” Diomba said.

Pure Diets Mozambique managing director Subramanian Palanisamy said the plant is expected to supply the domestic and European markets.

“This sugar is natural and we do not use chemicals during the production process,” he said.

The sugar industry is one of Mozambique’s biggest investment sectors, with more than US$800 million having been invested over the past five years.