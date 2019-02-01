Mozambique: Trade with China reached $2.515bln in 2018

The Chinese Customs Service has said trade between Mozambique and China reached $2.515 billion last year, an increase of over 35 percent when compared to 2017, APA can report on Friday.Figures published by China Customs Service on Friday show that exports

from Mozambique to China grew by 23 percent to $651 million, whilst imports increased by 40 percent percent to $1.86 billion in 2018 making Mozambique the fourth largest trading partner that China has in the Lusophone world after Brazil, Angola, and Portugal.

“During the period covered, Brazil was China’s main trading partner in the Lusophone world, totalling $110.8 billion, which represents a 26 percent increase. Angola’s trade with China rose to $27.755 billion, a 24 percent increase. Both countries have a healthy trade surplus largely due to China’s demand for primary imports”, reads the report seen by APA on Friday.

In total, trade between China and the eight Portuguese speaking countries reached $147.354 billion, a 25 percent increase.

Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, is more than 11,000km away from Beijing, the capital of China.

But when it comes to forests, the two

countries are closely connected.

Around 90 percent of Mozambique’s timber exports go to China.

Chinese companies are increasingly active in the forestry sector in Mozambique, both in managing forests and in processing timber

products.

CM/as/APA